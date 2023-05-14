AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

