Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $806,225.16 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 138.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $806,225.16 and approximately $181.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

