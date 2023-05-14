Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.59 and a 200 day moving average of $293.32.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

