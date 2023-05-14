Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

