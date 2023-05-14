Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $140.00 at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.42.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

