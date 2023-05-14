Alcoa Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.