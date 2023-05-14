Alcoa Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AA)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Dividend History for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.