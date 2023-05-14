Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASTLW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,026. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 648,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 765,542 shares in the last quarter.

