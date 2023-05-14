Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Discerene Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 20.7% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $167,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,180,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 19,042,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
