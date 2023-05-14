Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Discerene Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 20.7% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $167,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,180,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 19,042,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.