ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Upgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

OTC AKBLF opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

