Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Allakos Trading Up 8.9 %

ALLK stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

