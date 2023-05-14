Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

