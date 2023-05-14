Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

