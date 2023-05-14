Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 6,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

