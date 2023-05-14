Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO remained flat at $45.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,990. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.