Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,840 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,235,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,092,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.