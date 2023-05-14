Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameresco Stock Up 6.1 %

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

