American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,292 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $115,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.66 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

