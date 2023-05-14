American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.49 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

