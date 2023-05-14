Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 50,793 shares of company stock worth $2,029,457 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

AMPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 464,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

