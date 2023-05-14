Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 2,303

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($29.06).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($25.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,885 ($23.79) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,680 ($21.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($27.57). The firm has a market cap of £17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,185.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,919.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,016.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 8,867.92%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.