Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,547.13

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($32.14).

REL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.46) to GBX 2,840 ($35.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($37.38) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.13) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($36.09) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($32.62) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,491 ($31.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,582.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,440.27. The company has a market cap of £47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,930.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,064 ($26.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,735 ($34.51).

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($31.44), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,925,592.28). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.