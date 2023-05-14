Analyzing Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45% Constellation Brands -0.70% 20.48% 7.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.45 billion 4.42 -$71.00 million ($0.51) -446.57

Analyst Recommendations

Better World Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Constellation Brands.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Better World Acquisition and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands 0 5 15 0 2.75

Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $252.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Better World Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment refers to the costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

