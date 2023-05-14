Analyzing Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Ebix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.32 billion 0.18 -$731.00 million ($3.84) -3.69 Ebix $1.05 billion 0.45 $64.64 million $2.10 7.35

Ebix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kyndryl and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -5.03% -25.39% -4.18% Ebix 6.16% 11.34% 4.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ebix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Ebix has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.04%. Given Ebix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats Kyndryl on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.

