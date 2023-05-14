Analyzing Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) & Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 10 3 0 2.14 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus target price of $180.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Tingo Group.

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tingo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $21.10 billion 4.25 $3.05 billion $6.39 28.36 Tingo Group $146.04 million 3.25 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 15.24% 33.33% 10.67% Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70%

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Tingo Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting segment offers health, wealth, and career solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. The company was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tingo Group

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

