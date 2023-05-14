Analyzing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 63.61% -0.72% -0.36% FG Financial Group N/A 10.11% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.16 billion 3.16 $792.80 million $276.92 5.15 FG Financial Group $12.48 million 1.74 $1.09 million ($0.51) -4.51

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than White Mountains Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment is a full-service managing general underwriting agency (MGU) and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment consists of the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

