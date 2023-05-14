Ankr Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $250.91 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,860.63 or 1.00043253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02536604 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $23,594,586.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

