ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 857,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,487. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 286,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,386. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

