ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 0.5 %

ANSYS stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,487 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.