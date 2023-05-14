Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $8.10 or 0.00030283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $150.94 million and $1,126.76 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.25803106 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,200.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

