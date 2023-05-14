Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $5.61 million and $472,546.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.