Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $466,120.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

