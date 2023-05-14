Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 828,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Down 0.1 %

APGB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 36,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,521. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,331 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $45,802,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,783,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

