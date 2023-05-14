Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 480,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.68% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

