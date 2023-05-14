Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

APRE stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aprea Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.