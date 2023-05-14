Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 5,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

