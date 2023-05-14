Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,043 shares of company stock worth $1,045,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

