Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $76.97 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $76.97 million and $302,846.80 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.