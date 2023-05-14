Ardor Price Reaches $0.0766 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $76.48 million and approximately $275,537.09 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

