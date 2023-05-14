Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 539,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 69.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 202.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

