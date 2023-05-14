Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Tops $494,280.45

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $47.18 million and $494,280.45 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003308 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003476 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,945,158 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.