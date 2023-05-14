Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $118,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.