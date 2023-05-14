Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 5.7 %

About Arqit Quantum

NASDAQ ARQQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 2,568,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,773. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

