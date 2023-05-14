Arweave (AR) Price Tops $6.62 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Arweave has a market cap of $220.96 million and $4.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00024588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00426224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00133913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

