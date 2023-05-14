ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 897,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in ASGN by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGN Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.73. 282,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.