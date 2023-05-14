Astar Price Down 9.6% This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

