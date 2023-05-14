Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

ATLC stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

