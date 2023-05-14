Audius Market Capitalization Hits $245.07 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Audius has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $245.07 million and $4.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

