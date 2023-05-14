Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $13,065,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $12,636,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.9 %

ALV stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $231,505. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

