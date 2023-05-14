Aviva PLC Acquires 23,932 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

