Aviva PLC Acquires 49,479 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,479 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $26,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $174.19 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

